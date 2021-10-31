Zacks: Brokerages Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.00. 361,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in QuinStreet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.