Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.65. Shopify posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $8.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,620.93.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,466.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,964. The company has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,450.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,384.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

