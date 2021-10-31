Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toast.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 535,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,549. Toast has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $549,000.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

