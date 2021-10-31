Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Hold

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

