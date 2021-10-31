Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.44. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.