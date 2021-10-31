Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of RAMP opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 515,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,359,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 12.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 46.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

