Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) to “Buy”

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.99 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $236.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,896 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 38.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

