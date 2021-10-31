Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Buy

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.