Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Sterling Construction stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $691.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 106.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

