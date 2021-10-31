Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Zalando has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.