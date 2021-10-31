Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $533.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $546.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.23. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.02 and a 12 month high of $594.77.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.14.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

