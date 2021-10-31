ZelaaPayAE 1-Day Volume Tops $274,399.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $406,443.19 and $274,399.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 99.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003461 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001338 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

