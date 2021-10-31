Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,325,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.77% of Zomedica worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zomedica by 899.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $500.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.52. Zomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.91.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

