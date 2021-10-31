ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0006 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $600,394.35 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

