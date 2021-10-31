Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Zymeworks worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 215,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 938.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of ZYME opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

