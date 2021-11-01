$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $65,515,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,329 shares of company stock worth $100,966,421. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $448,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 9.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.84 and its 200 day moving average is $233.54. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $319.99.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

