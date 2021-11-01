$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. PennantPark Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNNT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. 1,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $453.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $7.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 2,589,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 587,519 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $3,016,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $2,482,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

