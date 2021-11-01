-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $400.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

