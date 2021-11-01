$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 164,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,811. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

