-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

NBSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.70 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

