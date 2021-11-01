$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday.

CVGI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,626. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.65.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.