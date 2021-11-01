$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.

EPRT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.31. 661,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,482. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.