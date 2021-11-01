$0.38 EPS Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

WHF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $322.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

