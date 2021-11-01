$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HMN stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

