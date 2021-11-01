$0.46 EPS Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of FSS traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $44.00. 194,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.