$0.47 EPS Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

