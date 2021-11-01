$0.59 EPS Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CIVB stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 1,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,589. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $380.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

