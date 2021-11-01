$0.60 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.83. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

