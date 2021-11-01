-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.64). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,824. The stock has a market cap of $872.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

