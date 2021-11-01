$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.79. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 249.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 20.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $564.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

