$0.85 EPS Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PPBI traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. 10,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,301. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

