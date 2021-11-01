$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. HP posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

