$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,573. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

