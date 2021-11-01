1,000 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $18,116,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $43,651,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of DOCS opened at $69.48 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

