1,009 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,009 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $379.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

