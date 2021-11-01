10x Genomics (TXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $161.27 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day moving average is $172.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,181 shares of company stock worth $31,376,282. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 10x Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.90% of 10x Genomics worth $847,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

