1,297 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,267,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 190.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,326,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $259,204,954,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 15,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,122.25.

Alphabet stock traded down $42.61 on Monday, reaching $2,918.31. 68,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,541. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,612.11 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,819.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,590.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

