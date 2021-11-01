12,999 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Saia by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Saia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Saia stock traded up $11.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $316.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.57.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

