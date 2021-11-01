14,004 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.72.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

