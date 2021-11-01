149,852 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,852 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of First Merchants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1,600.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 230,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,702,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRME opened at $41.58 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

