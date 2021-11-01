155,000 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Purchased by Anqa Management LLC

Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,000. Nuance Communications accounts for approximately 9.2% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.17. 35,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.