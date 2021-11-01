160,000 Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 45.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 40.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATO stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GATO. CIBC lowered their price objective on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

