175,000 Shares in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $5,069,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,123,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $27.42 on Monday. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

