197,000 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Acquired by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,866,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,110,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,396,000.

GMIIU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,927. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

