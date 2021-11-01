1World (1WO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,047.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $10,047.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1World has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00051813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00224836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096951 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

