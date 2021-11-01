$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 385.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,339. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.47. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

