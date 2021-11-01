$213.31 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report sales of $213.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.72 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $854.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $914.15 million, with estimates ranging from $890.90 million to $937.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,629 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 337,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 1,798.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after acquiring an additional 196,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $33.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

