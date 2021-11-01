$23.56 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post $23.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $23.81 million. Investar reported sales of $22.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $94.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $96.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.65 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $97.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 576.9% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528,393 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 269.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. Investar has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.