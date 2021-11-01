242,000 Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Purchased by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,000. PLBY Group makes up 2.1% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of PLBY Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440,281 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

PLBY stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock worth $27,901,810.

Several research analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

