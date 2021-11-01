$28.12 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to post sales of $28.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $30.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.26 million to $114.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $111.72 million, with estimates ranging from $108.54 million to $114.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

ORRF stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

